Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) PT Set at €100.00 by Nord/LB

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by research analysts at Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.95% from the company’s previous close.

PAH3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($102.94) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Porsche Automobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Porsche Automobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.83 ($113.92).

Shares of PAH3 opened at €84.78 ($99.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.07. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of €43.69 ($51.40) and a one year high of €99.80 ($117.41). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €90.95 and its 200-day moving average is €69.30.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

