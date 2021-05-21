PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $193.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.29.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.45. 3,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.31. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.48 and a 12 month high of $181.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,067,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,963,549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $96,792,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 768,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,530,000 after acquiring an additional 383,513 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.