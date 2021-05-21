PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Increased to $193.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $193.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PPG Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of NYSE PPG traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.45. 3,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,480,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.31. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $94.48 and a 12 month high of $181.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.0% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 3,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

