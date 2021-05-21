Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Wednesday.

PFD stock opened at GBX 101 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 97.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 96.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £863.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22. Premier Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.10 ($0.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.31 ($1.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Premier Foods Company Profile

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

