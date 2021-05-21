Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$16.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC reissued a neutral rating and set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

TSE:PVG opened at C$14.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of C$10.53 and a 1 year high of C$19.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.08. The company has a market cap of C$2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.53.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$221.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$212.34 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 1 EPS for the current year.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

