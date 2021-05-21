Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 6,146 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $18,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.94 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.21.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

