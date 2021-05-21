Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $5.76 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,719 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American Express by 253.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in American Express by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,086,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $155.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.58. American Express has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $160.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

