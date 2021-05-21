Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Has $52.07 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,578 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,186 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $52,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in The Home Depot by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Home Depot stock opened at $319.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $322.63 and a 200-day moving average of $285.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $343.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

