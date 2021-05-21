Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Tuttle Tactical Management raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 1,369 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 14,416 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 272.7% in the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,174 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 181,586 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $38,965,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s stock opened at $232.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.09 and its 200 day moving average is $218.25. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $178.88 and a 52-week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

