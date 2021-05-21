Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 1,164 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,461 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Danaher by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,611 shares of company stock valued at $6,361,595. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $254.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.01 and its 200 day moving average is $232.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $261.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

