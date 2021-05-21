Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 504 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $34,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $85.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.84. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $87.04. The company has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of -73.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

