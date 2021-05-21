PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million-$62 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.06 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of PRO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,595. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.19. PROS has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 35,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $1,410,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 256,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,719.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,646 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,492 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

