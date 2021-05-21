Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 95 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $383.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.11 and a 200-day moving average of $362.73. The company has a market capitalization of $169.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.96.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

