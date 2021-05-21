Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 33.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $7,115,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 32,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,532,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 19.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total transaction of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,497,094 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALGN stock opened at $587.90 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.23 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $584.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.10. The stock has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $622.75.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

