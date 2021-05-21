Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

