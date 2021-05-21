Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $2.76 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,847,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,526,013,000 after buying an additional 1,833,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after buying an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $187.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $112.32 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

