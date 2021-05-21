Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.15 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 34.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $108.36 and a 1-year high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

