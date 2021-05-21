Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.47 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 35.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.43 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

