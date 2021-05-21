Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 707 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $78.06 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.