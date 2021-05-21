Prospera Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $155,820,000. tru Independence LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 88,603.4% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 417,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after buying an additional 417,322 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,064,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,810,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 406,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,045,000 after buying an additional 182,745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.56 and a 200 day moving average of $112.08. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $128.90.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

