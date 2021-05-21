Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 94,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 2.77% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $503,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $592,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $685,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,976,000.

DEED stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $26.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88.

