Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

PRLB stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.82. 15,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,256. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.85 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.25. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $89.85 and a 1-year high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

