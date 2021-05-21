Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for KnowBe4, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KnowBe4 in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KnowBe4’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KnowBe4 from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. KnowBe4 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.46.

Shares of KnowBe4 stock opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

