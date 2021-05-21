Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Issued By Truist Securiti

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDS in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

GDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.91 and a 200 day moving average of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.21 and a beta of 1.17. GDS has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 10.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,895,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,948,000 after acquiring an additional 443,469 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,453,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,042,000 after acquiring an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 3,302,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,783,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 45.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,585,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,658,000 after acquiring an additional 803,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cederberg Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,954,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

