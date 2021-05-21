Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – William Blair cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.09). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

ALHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

In related news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last 90 days.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

