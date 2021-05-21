Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alignment Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $28.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.01.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16).

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $474,000.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

