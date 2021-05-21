Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.20. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CM. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

CM stock opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average of $92.42. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $111.67.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.1669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

