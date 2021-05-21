Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Liminal BioSciences Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:LMNL)

Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Liminal BioSciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 2,758.32% and a negative return on equity of 196.39%.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton cut shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liminal BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Shares of LMNL stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $128.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.87. Liminal BioSciences has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 138.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,501 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Liminal BioSciences by 468.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

