Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Issued By Oppenheimer

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 363.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PRPL has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $31.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $41.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

