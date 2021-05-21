Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Shawcor Ltd. Issued By Cormark (TSE:SCL)

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shawcor in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCL. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shawcor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$6.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.17.

SCL opened at C$5.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.59. Shawcor has a 52 week low of C$1.73 and a 52 week high of C$7.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.04 million and a PE ratio of -26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$325.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$303.73 million.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.