Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Inc. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Raymond James cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “top pick” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.63.

CG opened at C$9.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.85 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 5.12. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$504.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Sheryl Pressler sold 4,000 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.20, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$540,777.60. Also, Senior Officer Dennis Kwong sold 70,426 shares of Centerra Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.40, for a total transaction of C$873,282.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,034 shares in the company, valued at C$546,021.60. Insiders sold 76,575 shares of company stock worth $954,449 over the last ninety days.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

