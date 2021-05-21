Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Reduced by Analyst

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.11.

Shares of MRNS stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.04 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $561.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

