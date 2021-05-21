Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for L Brands, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get L Brands alerts:

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS.

LB has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

LB stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $71.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LB. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of L Brands by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.