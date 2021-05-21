Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Electric Power Company, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for American Electric Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.54.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

AEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $157,102.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

