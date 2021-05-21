Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Hostess Brands, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Hostess Brands in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of TWNK opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Hostess Brands by 2,094.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 153.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 875.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $83,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Featured Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.