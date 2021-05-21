Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Usio, Inc. Boosted by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:USIO)

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Usio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01).

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative return on equity of 50.82% and a negative net margin of 15.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Usio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.88.

USIO opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46. Usio has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Usio by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Usio by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Usio by 211.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 484,223 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Usio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 457,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Usio in the fourth quarter worth $2,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

