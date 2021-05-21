Qbao Market Cap Tops $574,764.73 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Qbao has a market capitalization of $574,764.73 and $12,956.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qbao coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qbao has traded down 40% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Profile

Qbao (QBT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao. Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qbao’s official message board is medium.com/@Qbao2339. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund.

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qbao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qbao using one of the exchanges listed above.

