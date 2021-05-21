QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.37 EPS

QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $33.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.63 by $2.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QIWI had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Shares of QIWI stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $693.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.97. QIWI has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $20.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. QIWI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QIWI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QIWI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Sberbank CIB raised QIWI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About QIWI

Qiwi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services (PS), Consumer Financial Services (CFS), Small and Medium Enterprises (SME), Rocketbank (RB), and Corporate and Other (CO). The PS segment provides virtual distribution services through the QIWI Wallet and other QIWI applications.

