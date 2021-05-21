qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,700 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 58,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $92.37 and a one year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

