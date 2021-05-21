qPULA Trading Management LP Takes $213,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth about $6,207,000. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD opened at $84.08 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.66, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.60.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

