Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 78,845 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 287.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,845 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.68.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

