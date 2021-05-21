Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of MGM Growth Properties worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 22,876.5% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.43.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGP opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.80 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $36.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.57.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.98%.

MGM Growth Properties Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.