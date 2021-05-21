Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 46,525 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 600.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,525 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for approximately 0.7% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after buying an additional 252,550 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,143,000 after purchasing an additional 26,864 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,819,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,474,000 after purchasing an additional 122,076 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,512,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,944,000 after purchasing an additional 51,934 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,696,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP opened at $86.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $158,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,125,260.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

