Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 7,099 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises 0.6% of Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,841,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,117,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,087,000 after purchasing an additional 325,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,071,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

RACE stock opened at $208.10 on Friday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $157.82 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

