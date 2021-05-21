Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,027 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,027 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $33,785,000. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $435.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $408.27 and a 200-day moving average of $383.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.54 and a 12-month high of $436.99.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

