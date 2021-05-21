QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 5.8%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) was down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $28.79. Approximately 39,533 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 16,237,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

Several research analysts have commented on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.14).

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $762,510,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,706,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,925,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,554,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

