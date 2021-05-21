Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at ATB Capital

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) had its target price lowered by ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Questor Technology from C$1.85 to C$2.15 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Questor Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$3.50 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Acumen Capital decreased their price target on shares of Questor Technology from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday.

QST stock opened at C$1.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.24 million and a PE ratio of -12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.05 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 15.15. Questor Technology has a 1 year low of C$1.24 and a 1 year high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Questor Technology will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

