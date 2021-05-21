Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Questor Technology from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS QUTIF opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81. Questor Technology has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $2.78.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.