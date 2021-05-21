R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Major Shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc Purchases 523,095 Shares

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 523,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $2,767,172.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc bought 663,889 shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $3,724,417.29.

Shares of NYSE RRD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,893,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,741. R. R. Donnelley & Sons has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $404.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.60.

R. R. Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter. R. R. Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,517,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 430,617 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,680,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 381,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in R. R. Donnelley & Sons by 877.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,767,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 1,586,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.89% of the company’s stock.

About R. R. Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. Its Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and packaging solutions comprising rigid boxes and in-box print materials for clients in the consumer electronics, healthcare and life sciences, cosmetics, and consumer packaged goods industries.

