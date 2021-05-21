Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at SVB Leerink

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RDUS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Radius Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.44.

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $20.40 on Monday. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Radius Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth about $1,320,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 481,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 352,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,296,000 after buying an additional 40,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

